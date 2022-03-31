A quick-moving snow maker moved through the region overnight providing a quick brush with accumulating snowfall for some parts of Nebraska into Kansas through this morning.

The majority of this snowfall continues to push off towards the east leaving us with skies breaking to more sunshine west to east as the afternoon goes on.

In terms of snowfall totals, Wichita set a record of 2.4″ for today’s date breaking the previous record of 0.8″ set back in 1984. Other locations were able to pick up on a couple of inches of snowfall from central Kansas to the northwestern part of the state.

As the snow melts into this afternoon, temperatures will rebound into the 50s and 60s with more warmth building into the region as we approach the weekend.

Our next chance to find measurable moisture across the state starts to build into the region Friday. A few light showers will be possible Friday morning across western Kansas before this activity organizes a bit more across central Kansas into the afternoon.

We cannot rule out a clap of thunder or two Friday afternoon and evening across central into eastern Kansas before this system quickly slides to the east Friday night.

Temperatures climb into the 60s and 70s this weekend as moisture piles into parts of the Sunflower State once again. Rain chances will build into southern and central Kansas Sunday night into Monday as a second system comes together. Winds will remain elevated through the weekend and into next week as a drier trend takes over after Tuesday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of snow. Hi: 57 Wind: NW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 35 Wind: NW/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain. Hi: 66 Wind: SE 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of rain. Lo: 38 Wind: S/NW 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 68 Lo: 42 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 70 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 65 Lo: 46 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 68 Lo: 47 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 65 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 54 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, windy.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige