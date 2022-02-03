Snow and ice have lead to dangerous travel conditions at times across the Sunflower State as this winter storm continues to pull away from the region.

Light flurries remain possible into this afternoon for southern Kansas and across the state line into Oklahoma.

Higher snowfall totals will be centered across northern Oklahoma through the afternoon.

Little to no snowfall accumulations are expected with this round across southern Kansas as dry air continues to eat away at a better chance for impacts from this last round of snow. This activity will exit the region to the east tonight.

As the snow departs, bitter temperatures are left behind in its wake. Daytime highs will only manage to make it into the teens for many this afternoon.

Wind chill values most of the day will hover around 0° if not below with a northerly breeze at 10 to 20 mph.

Winds will relax tonight. As our clouds start to clear, calm winds and snowpack will lead to bitterly cold temperatures overnight. Lows will drop below 0° tonight.

Wind chill values will feel as cold as -15° in spots by Friday morning.

Be mindful of ice and snow-covered roads tomorrow morning. Any melting that occurs during the day will refreeze overnight and lead to slick spots on area roadways.

More sunshine is on the way through the weekend. This will aid in our snowpack slowly melting. As the snow melts, areas with a deeper snowpack will stay cooler than areas that are able to melt away the snow a bit sooner. This will lead to temperatures returning to seasonable levels.

Plenty of sunshine and average February temperatures will carry us into next week. It looks like our dry stretch of weather will hold strong through much of the upcoming work week. Our next breakdown of our weather pattern does not look to arrive until the middle of the month.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige