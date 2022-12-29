We have a strong low pressure system lifting northeast across the Central High Plains today. If you have been battling a migraine or feeling those aches and pains, this could be the culprit with the extreme pressure gradient resulting in strong winds and a pressure drop closer to the center of the low pressure system.

Winds have been strong farther east and will ease as this disturbance tracks away from the region. Jabara Airport on the east side of Wichita reported a 58 MPH wind gust today.

Locations to the northwest battled a mix of rain and snow which is ending quickly this evening as the system lifts away from us. Amounts accumulated up to 5″ in select spots according to data coming into the Storm Track 3 weather center from the National Weather Service.

Roads will be slick tonight in this part of our viewing area due to slushy snowfall accumulations and refreezing. As temps drop, patchy freezing fog will develop from southwest Kansas into the central and eastern portions of the state. Some of the thickest fog will be to the northeast.

Mild temperatures are lingering with highs from the 40s to the 50s Friday. Winds will be significantly lighter.

There is a weak system early Saturday that might produce a few sprinkles or rain showers East, but I am not impressed. Latest trends show moisture more favorable in Nebraska for rain and freezing rain where temps will be colder.

The weekend looks great for getting outdoors for a walk. Winds will not try to knock you over and temps will be easy to take. Early next week a strong system approaches. Temps will be warm enough this looks mainly rain.

Some snow will try to mix into the northwest. Southwest will see the least amount of moisture as drier air punches into the Plains. Once this cold front goes through, temps next Tuesday through the rest of the week will be more seasonable. Another fast-moving disturbance by next Wednesday will be capable of producing light snow primarily for southern Kansas.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog possible. Lo: 29 Wind: W/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 50 Wind: NW/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 34 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 59 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 57 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 56 Lo: 32 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 50 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 40 Lo: 19 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow.

Thu: Hi: 38 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman