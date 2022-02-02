Light to moderate snow continues into this evening. We have another piece of energy sliding by to our south.

This has taken off for Oklahoma and Texas in terms of snow and ice while pumping up our snowfall for southern Kansas, especially south of Highway 50 this evening. The first system already produced snowfall totals for many within the 4″ to 7″ range we forecasted.

Into the early overnight, this is when locations southeast of the Turnpike will turn up their snowfall potential.

Farther north, less likely to see accumulations as the main snowy axis is farther south.

Drier air also plays a part farther north where snowfall this whole time has been lower, just as the Storm Track 3 weather team predicted.

Winds have caused significant blowing and drifting of the snow. Winds will remain strong from south central into southeastern Kansas tonight where gusts to 40 MPH are possible. Winter Storm Warnings linger into the overnight before snow tapers from west to east into Thursday morning.

Adding another trace to upwards of 3″ looks possible into tonight for these southern communities with higher totals in Oklahoma.

Flurries and light snow may hug the Kansas/Oklahoma state line into the core of Thursday.

Air temperatures will fall below 0° in several spots overnight with the rest waking up in the single digits.

Wind Chill Advisories are in effect overnight.

A feels like factor as cold at -15° is on the table early Thursday morning.

While sunshine will peek through to the north on Thursday, clouds dominate the south. Regardless, it will be a frigid day as temps struggle to warm with snowpack on the ground and a continued Arctic flow. Highs will rest mainly in the teens.

Thursday night also looks bitter before temps moderate somewhat Friday. Sunshine returns and sticks around over the weekend as temps warm. Snowy areas will be slower to warm. Locations to the north will bounce back quicker due to less snow or none at all. The warming trend persists into next week. Quiet conditions offer up plenty of sunshine with a few clouds from time to time. Colder air will flirt with us by week’s end before a more significant push of Arctic air takes over by the middle of the month. This is when we may have our next shot for wet wintry weather.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman