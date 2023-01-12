Snowfall has been the main story this morning as cold air and moisture wraps around the low pressure system tracking to our east. Strong thunderstorms are popping up ahead of the low, but here in the Sunflower State, we are seeing heavy bands of snowfall track across Southeast Kansas.

Snowfall will continue to push southeast this morning, clearing out by 8 AM. Strong winds out of the north will chase out the cloud cover and bring in drier air this afternoon.

Winds have been strong this morning, especially across Central and Eastern Kansas. Gusts up to 40 MPH can be expected for the next few hours.

High Wind Advisories are in place for a large portion of Southcentral Kansas through 7 AM. Winds will gradually relax as we look towards the afternoon, with clouds clearing and temperatures warming.

Temperatures will be near average this afternoon as highs reach the low 40s. Those in far Southwest Kansas will be a touch warmer in the upper 40s.

Temperatures continue to climb over the next three days making for a pleasant weekend. Tomorrow will feature plenty of sunshine, and then we will jump into the 60s by Sunday. This above-average trend will lead us through the start of the workweek.

A few showers arrive late Sunday night into Monday morning. This will push temperatures back into the 50s for Monday, and we will stay dry through the middle of the week.

Better rain chances arrive on Wednesday as a cold front tracks through the Plains, bringing showers and a few flurries as we head to the middle of the week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 42 Wind: NW 10-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 20 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 43 Wind: N/S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 27 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 54 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 60 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 56 Lo: 32 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 52 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 52 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 50 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll