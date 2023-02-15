The second storm system this week is coming to fruition with a snowy set-up.

Multiple counties are under Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories. Greater travel impacts will be witnessed in the Winter Storm Warning.

Snow is continuing out west and will ramp up as it spreads East the remainder of the night.

Wichita holds off until later this evening. Due to warmer temps aloft, areas farther south and east will initially get more rain before a quick transition to snow. It is all about timing and temperature with this system.

Areas north and west will be in the snow longer, enabling higher snowfall totals from 3″ to 6″ with locally higher amounts. Northern Kansas and out west will have the most. Wichita will have the least from a trace to an inch. Some portions of south central into southeast Kansas will not see any snow.

The system pulls away early Thursday morning leaving spots north of Wichita having the snowy leftovers.

Winds will be gusty tonight and for most of Thursday. With gusts from 25-40 MPH, visibility will be reduced and travel will be impacted.

Clouds clear from west to east Thursday. Temps will be bitterly cold with wind chills hitting at times below zero. Temps warm on Friday and accelerate over the weekend. Highs by Sunday for many, especially across southern Kansas, will be in the lower 60s.

Early next week another system will take aim Tuesday into Wednesday. The degree to how much moisture we receive still needs to be ironed out as we get closer. Once the cold front moves through, temps will take another frigid hit for the last few days of February.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 70% chance of snow. Lo: 18 Wind: N/NW 15-25

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of snow. Hi: 32 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 16 Wind: NW/W 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 49 Lo: 27 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 55 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 62 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 59 Lo: 33 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 55 Lo: 32 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 59 Lo: 35 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman