We have a potent storm system working through the Central and Southern High Plains today.

This is a compact and quick moving system, capable of producing rain to snow from central into eastern Kansas early this evening.

As temperatures cool, snow will be the dominate precipitation. We have already seen some accumulation in the southwest which is beneficial for farmers.

It will not eliminate the drought, but this will certainly help.

Additional snowfall accumulation will be in the neighborhood of a trace to 2” with locally higher amounts above 3” of snow.

Winter weather advisories have been extended a few more hours into the overnight to accommodate the track of this system to the northeast.

After dark, temperatures will be dropping. We will see overnight lows in the teens to the 20s. This means any moisture on the ground will freeze. Please take it easy and be cautious while driving overnight and through the Tuesday morning commute. This is our first winter storm of the season.

Temperatures will be chilly as clouds clear Tuesday. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

Another wind shift occurs Tuesday night. This will try to squeeze out a few flurries and light snow showers.

Any accumulations look to be kept to a minimum.

This will impact temperatures Wednesday and drop us let again to keep us in a winter state of mind with highs in the 30s. Low temperatures will continue to be frigid.

We have another wind shift by the end of the week that could also produce a few flurries and light snow showers Thursday night into Friday. We make a return to the warmth and more sunshine over the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. 60% chance of rain/snow early. Lo: 23 Wind: NW 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 41 Wind: NW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. 10% chance of snow showers. Lo: 20 Wind: NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 37 Lo: 21 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 42 Lo: 19 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 36 Lo: 18 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 45 Lo: 29 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 50 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 53 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman