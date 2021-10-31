Storm Track 3 Forecast: Snow makes a return for the first time this season across parts of Kansas

The next cold front is through, knocking our temperatures down today as clouds crowd to the northwest.

Trick-or-treating times this evening will be crisp falling into the 40s throughout the state and dry. It will be a good idea to have the jacket close by as temperatures steadily fall after sunset.

Overnight, a disturbance will produce a batch of rain and snow, tracking southeast.

We will see the first signs of snow in western Nebraska. They will see the most but as this disturbance tracks through our viewing area, it will not produce much for the KSN viewing area.

This quick-moving system will be capable of producing a dusting to an inch or two of snow in Furnas, Hitchcock and Red Willow counties. There will be more in the northern half of these counties compared to the south. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through Monday afternoon.

Temperatures overnight will be chilly as we start a new month. Expect temperatures to drop into the 20s and 30s.

Any leftovers of rain-snow will dwindle tracking through north central and northeastern Kansas into early Monday. The southern half of our viewing area does not see much of anything although a few rain showers will develop Monday closer to Wichita.

This cold front is paving the path for cooler days to come this week as temperatures dip below average. Grab a heavier coat because it will be a chilly fall day Monday with highs in the 40s and 50s.

The next weak wave arrives Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Western Kansas will see a few raindrops mixing with snow flurries. No accumulation is expected. This will bring about rain showers for Wichita and areas south of I-70 Tuesday.

The chance for rain will linger into Wednesday.

Rainfall amounts are not terribly high, but we will take any moisture we can get. Looks like the southwest corner will not see as much.

Daytime highs this week will be chilly and below average through mid-week. Overnights will be frosty in spots as lows take a turn to the 30s. Some warmth tries to return to western Kansas first Thursday with highs back to the 50s. Saturday is our next storm system that will need to be monitored before the pendulum swings the opposite way, giving us more warmth to begin the second week of November.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman