Sunshine is back and will continue to melt the snow across south central Kansas through the weekend. Where the snow continues to melt, refreezing at night will lead to icy spots on area roadways. It will also act to keep temperatures cooler initially into the weekend.

Areas free of snow will quickly rebound into the 60s. Winds will be blustery at times Saturday leading to heightened fire concerns to the west. Please make sure you limit any outdoor activities that may cause a spark. Winds gusting in excess of 40 MPH will be possible out of the south.

Our next cold front is on deck for Monday night into Tuesday. Limited moisture will be available with this system. This front will act to drop our temperatures below average for much of next week. Another round of moisture arrives on Thursday bringing a better potential for snow back to the region headed into the following weekend.

2/18/22 The KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 23 Wind: SW/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 39 Wind: NE/SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, windy. Lo: 34 Wind: S 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 59 Lo: 39 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 64 Lo: 20 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 30 Lo: 9 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 26 Lo: 11 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 28 Lo: 15 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of snow.

Fri: Hi: 36 Lo: 18 Mostly sunny.