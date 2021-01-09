Storm Track 3 Forecast: Snow out west before a work week warm up

A bit foggy this morning and temperatures are below freezing so freezing fog is likely. Watch for slick spots on the roads. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 am.

This afternoon we will only warm to the upper 30s and low 40s, similar to yesterday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

The big story for today will be the snow that begins out west along the Colorado/Kansas state line.

Snow showers will last through the overnight hours and wrap up around the mid morning on Sunday. Travel impacts are expected for those closer to the panhandle.

There are several Winter Weather Advisories in place for a handful of our counties in the southwest.

This system will scrape the southwest and bring a significant amount of snow (about 2 -4 inches) to the counties in and closest to the panhandle of Oklahoma.

For the majority of the state that does not get snow, the biggest impact will be the cool temperatures. Highs do not warm out of the 30s on Sunday. The start of the work week will kick off a calm pattern that will lead to more sunshine on Tuesday and temperatures warming to the 50s. Wind speeds increase with this warm up as well.