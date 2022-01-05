Storm Track 3 Forecast: Snow overnight, dangerous wind chills return

The cold air is already taking up residency today, offering up temperatures 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. Another stronger push of Arctic air will arrive as a quick-moving snow system tracks through the region into tonight.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for portions of western into eastern Kansas.

Snowfall potential we have discussed for days still looks reasonable from an inch or two near and north of I-70. We may see isolated amounts near 3″ or so along the Kansas/Nebraska state line to the northwest. From south of I-70 to Highway 400, expect a dusting to an inch. South of Highway 400 into northern Oklahoma, maybe just a few flurries as accumulation is not likely.

We will battle quite a bit of dry air with this system.

As cold as temperatures become, this snow will take on a powdery nature, almost like sugar.

With winds gusting between 25 and 40 MPH, this will cause the snow to blow around, reducing visibility. As the system slides to the east/southeast, any snow will taper early Thursday before clouds erode from west to east.

Temperatures tonight will fall below zero in the northern parts of the state while others see a temperature drop into the single digits.

With elevated wind speeds, expect the air temperature to feel more like -10 to -20.

These are dangerously cold wind chill values. Make sure you are bundling up to protect yourselves and your pets from these frigid temperatures.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for most of the KSN viewing area through midday Thursday.

This Arctic blast does not linger long. Thursday we will feel the worst of it with highs in the teens and 20s to the southwest.

Warmer winds return by Friday and extend into Saturday. Looks like a nose of nearly 60-degree temps tries to nudge into southern Kansas Saturday afternoon before being cut short by the next cold front. This will spark rain to our east and a few snow showers along the Kansas/Colorado state line. Our area misses any additional moisture this weekend.

Temperatures take a hit and cool Sunday. We will moderate early next week as dry weather persists. We will need to watch late next week as a storm gathers organization and how it may bring rain and/or snow back into the picture across the Central High Plains.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman