Storm Track 3 Forecast: Snow overnight south and east, gradual warming rest of week

This morning Wichita dipped to -17° for the low. The all-time record low is -22° from February 12, 1899. We tied for the 4th coldest temperature on record this morning.

Winds have switched from the south, but it has been a cold wind due to the flow traveling over snow with highs in the single digits to the teens. This is still an improvement over the last 24 hours and it will only get better in the days to come!

Wind Chill Warnings have been replaced by Winter Chill Advisories into tomorrow. The feels like factor could reach -20° through Wednesday morning.

Sunshine was brief as our next winter storm zips around our area. Snow right now near Oklahoma City is what we are tracking for the rest of the night.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for our southcentral and eastern Kansas counties. Sedgwick County and Wichita are included. This takes effect this evening and will stay in play through 9 AM Wednesday.

Snow will increase from the south this evening, especially after 7 PM.

Wichita will be on the lower end of the trace to 1″ range. You will see higher snowfall amounts southeast of the Turnpike as you approach the Kansas/Oklahoma state line where 2″ to 3″ are most likely.

Any remnants of this winter storm move out early Wednesday. Clouds will be parked in place as temperatures warm a touch more.

Teens and some 20s are expected Wednesday to be followed by a lot more 20s Thursday. Friday will be better yet as most of the region will warm above freezing, which is the timeline I stated previously as to when we would get to this point again.

There is a chance for rain and snow this weekend. The system looks disorganized right now for us, with central and eastern Kansas picking up some moisture. Highs this weekend will be warmer in the 40s. We ride this warmer wave into early next week where the 60s in some communities are not out of the question.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman