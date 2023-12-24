Santa Claus is coming to town, and he might run into some snowfall as he travels through Kansas. Rudolph’s nose will be shining bright and leading the way, so no travel delays are expected for the big guy. Light snow showers will push east tonight while heavy rain tracks across eastern Kansas.

Temperatures fall as northerly winds take control tonight. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s with scattered rain and snow showers.

Winter Weather Alerts paint the northern half of the state through 6 AM Wednesday as snowfall will be heaviest in this part of the state. Winter Storm Watches cover the northwest, while Winter Weather Advisories are in place for northcentral Kansas. Furnas County, Nebraska, is under a Winter Storm Warning while Blizzard Warnings are in place to our north.

Snowfall will continue into Christmas Day. Those traveling along I-70 will need to be cautious as snowfall will persist across northern Kansas through the holiday. Scattered bands of light snowfall will track across southern Kansas through the afternoon.

As cold air and moisture wrap around the low-pressure system in Nebraska, snow will continue to filter into the area through Christmas night. The heaviest bands of snow stay in northern Kansas, with blizzard-like conditions across much of Nebraska.

Temperatures will be frigid on Christmas. Highs will struggle to reach the upper 30s in southern Kansas, while those to the north will sit in the mid to low 30s. Winds will be strong out of the north, reinforcing the flow of cold air into the region.

As the area of low pressure lingers nearby, wrap-around moisture will keep snow in northern Kansas through Tuesday. The low will be stubborn to leave, but as it lifts to the northeast, moisture will follow with it. Skies clear by Wednesday as we escape the influence of the low.

The heaviest snowfall will be along and north of I-70. Some localized areas could see amounts over 4 inches. Those south of the interstate will see hit-or-miss snow showers, leading to lower snowfall totals than those to the north, who will see more concentrated precipitation.

Temperatures remain below average through the rest of the week. We slowly warm back into the low 40s by the weekend. Cold and dry conditions will carry us into the new year.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 31 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow: Cloudy, windy. 20% chance of snow. Hi: 37 Wind: NW 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of snow. Lo: 27 Wind: NW/W 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 38 Lo: 28 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow.

Wed: Hi: 39 Lo: 27 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 43 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 41 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 40 Lo: 24 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 42 Lo: 22 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll