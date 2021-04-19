Storm Track 3 Forecast: Snow showers to start the week then thunderstorms at the end

The weather today is dependent on where you live in the state. If you live to the north, conditions are cold and cloudy because the front has already passed through. Temperatures are much warmer to the south, but the front is approaching and will bring cooler air through the afternoon. Most of the state has already reached the high temperature for today. This front will have two main components to it. The first is the cold temperatures, the second is the snow.

The colder air that this system will bring is cause for freezing temperatures overnight. Most of us will either near or drop below freezing tonight. A Freeze Watch is issued for Monday night into Tuesday. Another Watch and a Freeze Warning is issued for Tuesday night into Wednesday as well.

Snow showers are already forming to the north. These will dip to the south through the evening and over night hours. Many will be impacted by this system during your morning commute. Snow will cause tricky travel, so give yourself some extra time.

Snowfall totals will accumulate to 1″ – 2″ in the northern half of the state with the exception of a corridor from Hill City to Great Bend, through Salina and to the north and east where 2″ – 4″ are expected. To the south and into Wichita, expect only a track to an inch of snow.

This system will clear out by the mid morning and we look to be a lot drier for the rest of the day. A few hit and miss showers are possible Tuesday evening and Wednesday. More sunshine is expected as we head into Wednesday. Thursday and Friday bring another chance for rain. This is a warmer system, so snow will be less likely. The first chance will arrive in the form of light showers on Thursday from the west, then another chance from the south on Thursday into Friday. Showers have the chance to turn into Thunderstorms on Friday. Temperatures finally rebound closer to normal on Saturday and Sunday with more sunshine and southerly wind expected.