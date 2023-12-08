Clouds are locked in near and East of the Turnpike through this evening. We will find drizzle in this spot of our viewing area and a few rain showers.

Another piece of energy will also produce rain and snow showers closer to the Kansas/Colorado state line.

Most accumulations will take place in Colorado and anything that falls in Kansas will be light and have a limited impact to travel into the Oklahoma Panhandle.

The system that is passing by amplifies to the east of us, which creates a strong wind Saturday as the sky clears. Winds will be sustained above 20 MPH with gusts above 40. This type of wind will be widespread across Kansas.

This northwesterly flow reinforces temperatures near average for this time of year.

Winds relax Sunday with highs in the 40s. We feel a few more 50s for highs next Monday, but this surge does not last long.

A few flurries are possible across northern Kansas Tuesday before a southern track system takes shape Wednesday through the end of next week.

Details will be fine-tuned as we get closer regarding the exact track and timing of this system. If this takes time tracking to the east, we could see several days of moisture being placed on different parts of the state including rain and snow. There is a general increase in rain Wednesday spreading from the south to the north across western Kansas. Snow could mix in closer to the Kansas/Colorado with the rain.

The bulk of this moisture shifts East into central and eastern Kansas Thursday into Friday. This looks largely a cold rain, but snow will also try to form, especially farther north. Temperatures will be colder once this exists by the following weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of drizzle. Lo: 35 Wind: N/NW 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 48 Wind: NW 15-30

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 25 Wind: NW 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 49 Lo: 27 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 53 Lo: 30 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 49 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 44 Lo: 33 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 48 Lo: 35 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Fri: H: 45 Lo: 28 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman