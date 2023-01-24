An energetic storm system is poised to our south and will track northeast into Wednesday. Moisture has gathered in the form of rain and snow to our south over Oklahoma and keeps moving our way to the northeast the remainder of Tuesday.

Snow will mix with rain through early evening. Temps will start to cool allowing the transition to all snow to occur into tonight.

Heaviest snowfall totals will take place near and East of the Turnpike with 2″ to 4″ of snow likely with locally higher amounts. West of the Turnpike, generally a trace to an inch or two will be seen. Areas closer to the Kansas/Oklahoma state line will also experience accumulations.

Farther north and west, only cloud cover as the main trajectory of this storm sweeps by to our southeast. We will need to watch roadways this evening and through the overnight as travel will become slick as temps dip below freezing.

Cloud cover will be slow to break on Wednesday. In our northwesterly flow, a few flurries and light snow showers will form. Not expecting any accumulation.

Winds will be gusty from 25 to 35 MPH. Temperatures will stay cold through week’s end with highs mainly in the 30s. Temps briefly bounce back by Friday. A few more 50s are on the table before temps crash over the weekend.

This weekend an Arctic front is timed to come through the region. How quickly determines who might see an ounce of warmth on Saturday to the south and east. This front looks strong and progressive, dropping highs below freezing with overnight lows from the single digits to the lower teens. Expect subzero wind chills into next week.

Moisture does not look that great for our viewing area due to the dry air in place. I can see some light snow blossom north of I-70 up through Nebraska along with a rain/snow mix East of a line from Emporia to Sedan.

Arctic air sticks around into next week with another reinforcing shot of colder air by the following Wednesday. We will end January below average and start February in the deep freeze.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 80% chance of snow. Lo: 26 Wind: NE/NW 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 37 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lo: 23 Wind: NW 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 39 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 52 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 42 Lo: 15 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 28 Lo: 10 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain and snow.

Mon: Hi: 26 Lo: 11 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 25 Lo: 10 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of snow.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman