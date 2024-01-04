Clouds are crowding and the next winter storm is gaining steam.

It takes a southerly track with the highest snowfall accumulations spread across southern Kansas. Snowfall potential will be most pronounced near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line. Anywhere from 2″ to 4″ is possible farther south into Friday. Isolated 5″ to 6″ snowfall totals are on the table near the state line from south central back to southwest Kansas. Farther north, snowfall accumulations will drop drastically.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect through Friday to account for slick, slushy and slow travel due to snow.

This event begins in extreme southwest Kansas early this evening.

There will be snow but also rain, briefly, farther south and east until temperatures cool the column for everything to turn to snow overnight. Travel will be slick for the Friday morning commute.

Snow spreads east and exits Friday evening. Any leftovers could complicate the evening drive home so please plan to slow down all Friday.

As temps warm Friday, the snow may briefly change to a rain/snow mix before exiting.

Clouds stick around this weekend. The warmth tries to fight, but is lost to the next storm system. This one looks strong and it will be windier which will reduce visibility. Initially, this storm begins as a rain/snow mix Monday, but the air will cool quickly to transition everything over to all snow.

Right now, it looks like the highest snowfall potential will stretch from southwest Kansas near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line through south central up to northeast Kansas. Monday is not a good travel day and impacts will still be felt the first half of Tuesday before the system exits to the east. This storm has the potential to produce several inches of snow.

Once this moves out, temperatures stabilize near average but an Arctic cold front later in the week on Thursday will set us back into the freezer for Friday. A splash of snow is possible as this front comes through, but the cold behind it…we may stay below freezing even during our peak heating hours for several days into the following week!

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 31 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of rain and snow. Hi: 35 Wind: SE/NE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 28 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 38 Lo: 22 Mostly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 41 Lo: 31 Mostly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 37 Lo: 27 Mostly cloudy, windy. 90% chance of rain and snow.

Tue: Hi: 33 Lo: 23 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of snow.

Wed: Hi: 40 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 42 Lo: 18 Partly cloudy, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman