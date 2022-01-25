Snow has fallen since the early morning on Tuesday. As it tracked through western Kansas, an intense band set up, dropping more than two feet of snow in spots! Areas like Wallace County had the highest totals from this system. Sharon Springs came in with more than 21″ of snow, creating dangerous travel conditions.

This snow will sink to the south into tonight with a slight spread to the east. The farther East it goes, it runs into drier air – a roadblock to destroy snow, which is why central into eastern Kansas misses out due to high pressure to our northeast supplying the cold, but also that drier flow.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories remain in place through Tuesday night. Our snowfall potential still looks good with higher totals out west into Tuesday night. This is a heavier snow than previous ones. In addition, winds will be light so blowing and drifting will not be a major issue with this storm.

Depending on how much cloud cover can break up as this system pulls away from our region, will determine how bitter the overnight becomes. Colder in snow packed areas.

This plays into our Wednesday as snow keeps afternoon highs down, but even without it, temps will be below average.

There is a system that moves in on Thursday, but only enhances snow to our west. A few snow showers may hug the Kansas/Colorado state line, but pales in comparison to what we face today.

There is another cold front that comes through Thursday night into Friday. The air behind it is not terribly cold and will have little impact on our afternoon highs. A good recovery comes this weekend as highs jump back to the 50s. Some 60s perhaps? We will watch for that as temps build into Sunday and next Monday. Communities with heavier amounts of snow from today’s event may take longer to melt off into the latter portions of this work week and the weekend.

After a warm start to next week, the Arctic eyes another surge southward by Tuesday. This will set up for a bitter beginning to February if weather model guidance plays out. We might also be looking at a more active first week of February, opening the door to more moisture which we are in desperate need of right now.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman