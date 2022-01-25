Storm Track 3 Forecast: Snow through Tuesday favors Western Kansas, turning much colder

Snow has started to fall in Western Kansas and our latest wintry event is underway.

Winter weather alerts now stretch into more of Central Kansas. Wichita could see a few flakes fly later today but travel troubles are more likely to the west.

Snow continues to spread through Western Kansas through this morning. We will be monitoring the potential for embedded bands of heavier snow. Even though some snow showers will be possible in Central Kansas, most of the wintry weather will favor Western Kansas.

Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska will start to see snow taper during the afternoon. This is when Wichita could see a few flakes fly as snow sinks south.

Wintry weather will continue to slide south of I-70 into the evening and most of it should wrap up into the overnight.

The highest totals will be to the west. An axis from Sherman to Ness county could see as much as 4″ to 6+”, this will be due to heavier bands of snow early in the day where some areas have gotten a head start on accumulation. Even where minimal amounts are expected outside of the bullseye we will need to monitor the potential for slick travel.

In addition to hazardous travel, we will also have to endure colder winds. Most of our high temperatures today will not make it above freezing.

Even though most of the snow will wrap up tonight, there is weak wave of energy that will bring the potential for some flurries near the Kansas/Oklahoma line tomorrow. Nothing like what the area will experience today but worth watching out for.

Wednesday will also start frigid in the teens and single digits.

More moisture nearby could bring a snow shower to Western Kansas late Wednesday and Thursday. Most of this activity stays to our west in Colorado.

A nice warming trend kicks in and there will still be a chill in the air through the rest of the work week. The weekend will be milder in the 50s with plenty of sunshine. Great news for anyone heading up to Arrowhead Stadium for Sunday’s game!