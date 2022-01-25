Storm Track 3 Forecast: Snow west, winter stint midweek

Winter is making its presence known Tuesday. Our current winter storm is dropping through western Kansas. This is creating tricky travel and slick roadways. Through lunch, we already have reports of 2 to 4 inches of snow on the ground in parts of northwest Kansas. Incredible reports of 12 to 17 inches are coming in out of far eastern Colorado. We will continue to add to these snowfall totals through most of our Tuesday.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories remain in place through Tuesday night.

The storm system will slowly drop through western Kansas into the evening hours. It will clear from north to south, so the farther north you are, the sooner your snow will end. Multiple inches of snow will create slick travel even through tonight. Visibility will also be reduced in some of the heavier snow bands. Those closer to Wichita could see a few light snow showers, but accumulations are not expected.

Once the snow clears to the south overnight, we are expecting another cold night in the Sunflower State. Most of us will drop to the teens, with a few single digits possible as well.

We continue to stay chilly through midweek. Highs on Wednesday will stay in the 30s, and those out west with fresh snow could even be a bit cooler. We will be able to melt the snow in western Kansas as we head into the weekend. Expect highs back to the 40s on Thursday with 50s by Saturday. We will see a gorgeous stretch of weather heading into the beginning of next week.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears