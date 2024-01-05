Snow continues to fall across much of Kansas, with a widespread swath of snow across central portions of Kansas.

This snow will gradually wind down over the next few hours, mostly ending by sunset. Winter Weather Advisories continue until 9pm for eastern Kansas, expiring at 6pm in Wichita.

Snow totals have been substantial especially across portions of south-central Kansas.

The weekend looks mostly quiet and dry, but next week we will do this all again as another storm system spins up across the southern Plains.

Rain and snow begin early Monday and will persist throughout the day, with areas to the north and west of Wichita most likely to see accumulations, some of which may be heavy. In addition, winds will be stronger with Monday’s system, which may bring the possibility of blizzard conditions to some parts of Kansas.

Another system follows behind that one by late next week, with the possibility of even more wintry weather! The third system also looks to be hooked up with arctic air, which is expected to plunge highs below freezing by next Friday.

Keep those snow shovels ready and drive safely!

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy. 80% chance of rain and snow. Hi: 35 Wind: SE/NE 8-18

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 28 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Hi: 38 Wind: NW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Lo: 22 Wind: W/SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 41 Lo: 31 Mostly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 37 Lo: 27 Mostly cloudy, windy. 90% chance of rain and snow.

Tue: Hi: 33 Lo: 23 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of snow.

Wed: Hi: 40 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 42 Lo: 18 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of snow.

Fri: Hi: 34 Lo: 15 Partly cloudy, breezy.