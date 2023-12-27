Winter Weather Advisories remain in place through 6 PM this evening for northwest Kansas as snowfall continues to push across the region.

Flakes will continue to fly across western Kansas through the night and into tomorrow morning.

Overnight lows will be cold in the 20s and teens, with wind chill keeping feels like temperatures even cooler. There could still be slick spots on roadways, especially bridges and overpasses, so please be careful as you head home from your holiday travels.

As the low-pressure system tracks east, moisture will wrap up in the Sunflower State.

Highs tomorrow will begin to change as we start to see more upper 30s. We will see a few spotty snow showers tomorrow, but drier skies and sunshine will return by Friday.

We are not expecting much more in terms of accumulations this week. Snowfall will move across western Kansas for the first half of tomorrow before wrapping up in the evening.

Our next cold front will pass through the state this weekend. Temperatures drop into the 30s for New Year’s Eve, finishing the year on a chilly note. This will be a dry frontal passage with limited moisture available. Temperatures recover in the new year, sitting near our seasonal norm in the low to mid-40s.

The next opportunity for moisture on the horizon will not arrive until the second half of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of snow. Lo: 25 Wind: NW 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of snow. Hi: 39 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 26 Wind: NW 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 45 Lo: 26 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 50 Lo: 26 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 39 Lo: 20 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 37 Lo: 22 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 44 Lo: 24 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 42 Lo: 23 Mostly sunny, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll