Snowfall totals ranging from 0.5″ up to nearly 1″ have been reported across portions of central into eastern Kansas. Light snow will continue into the early afternoon before this system wraps up to our east leaving behind more sunshine Friday which will lead to warming temperatures into the weekend.

Expect another chilly day today. Daytime highs despite sunshine to the west and more clouds to the east will be held into the teens and 20s.

Expect our chilly nights to hold strong into the weekend. High pressure is building into the upper levels of our atmosphere into next week. This means abundant sunshine will return to the region opening the door to temperatures into the 50s and eventually 60s next week to wrap up the month of February into the first days of March.

2/24/22 The KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of snow and sleet. Hi: 21 Wind: NE/NW 8-18

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of snow. Lo: 5 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 32 Wind: N/E 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 12 Wind: E/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 41 Lo: 22 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 52 Lo: 24 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 55 Lo: 30 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 58 Lo: 32 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 62 Lo: 33 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 64 Lo: 35 Mostly sunny, breezy.