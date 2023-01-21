Snow has tracked across most of the Sunflower State today. The highest amounts reported so far have been 10″ of snow in Dighton and Oakley. Moisture will keep pushing east overnight.

Flurries will linger into the late evening for portions of Northcentral Kansas, but drier air will move in in the wake of today’s system. Cloud cover will carry us through the start of Sunday.

Winter Storm Warnings remain in place through 8 PM this evening for portions of Western Kansas, with Winter Weather Advisories lasting through midnight for areas in the state.

Temperatures will drop into the teens across Western Kansas and 20s in central Kansas by sunrise tomorrow. Watch for areas where moisture froze over on roadways as you head out the door tomorrow morning, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Highs on Sunday jump back into the 40s across Southern Kansas. The 30s will be the story for the rest of the state, with decreasing clouds and winds out of the north.

Our next chance for moisture arrives on Tuesday. Most of the rain and snow will stay to our South in Oklahoma, but Souther Kansas could tap into the moisture by the afternoon.

The low-pressure system will lift north by Tuesday evening, pushing snowfall farther into the region.

Temperatures will hover near our seasonal average in the low 40s for the next several days before we warm up again by next weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of snow. Lo: 25 Wind: NE/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 40 Wind: NW 10-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 23 Wind: N/NE 5-10

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 43 Lo: 27 Partly to mostly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 39 Lo: 26 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of snow.

Wed: Hi: 40 Lo: 22 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 41 Lo: 24 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 45 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 49 Lo: 20 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll