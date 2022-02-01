As a cold front works through the state today, it will slowly drop our temperatures from the upper 40s in the morning to the upper 30s this evening. This will begin to prime our atmosphere for our next winter storm.

Winter Storm WARNINGS now in place starting late Tuesday night and lasting through Thursday morning. This includes southwest, south central and eastern Kansas. The biggest travel impacts and highest snowfall totals will occur in this region. Those that reside under the Winter Weather Advisory farther north will still see some travel impacts and snowfall, but conditions will not be quite as severe.

We will see a light mist forming through the afternoon and evening, even with some rain showers from time to time. This will likely be across south central and eastern Kansas. Eventually as our temperatures drop below freezing late Tuesday, we will notice a transition over to all snow.

Once we transition to all snow, there is no going back. Our temperatures continue to fall overnight and will stay cold through the entirety of Wednesday.

We can expect snow to persist through most of our Wednesday.

Partnered with gusty winds, visibility will likely be significantly reduced at times. Travel is not recommended during the day on Wednesday in any direction. Roads will likely be slick, especially side streets. This storm system does not move out until early Thursday.

This is a significant storm that will bring heavy snow and high totals to parts of the state. The general rule of thumb is the farther north you are, the lower your totals will be. I am expecting a healthy range of 4 to 7 inches ranging from western Kansas, through central Kansas and across most of eastern Kansas. We even have a region across southeastern Kansas that will likely exceed 7 to 12 inches. Those in far north central Kansas could miss out on snow completely. I am expecting a solid 5 to 7 inches closer to the Wichita area. We have only seen less than 1 inch of snow so far this season, so we could use the moisture.

After the snow moves out, the big story will be the frigid temperatures that set in as well as dangerous wind chills. Due to windy conditions, most of Wednesday and even Thursday will consist of wind chills near or below zero. Highs Thursday only reach the teens. Overnight lows into Friday morning will likely drop near or below zero as well.

There are some slight improvements heading into the end of the week and weekend. Our highs will be back to the 30s and 40s eventually by Monday.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears