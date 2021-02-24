Storm Track 3 Forecast: Snowy impacts overnight, warming by the weekend

The cooler winds of change have arrived, effectively pushing our temperatures back near average for this time of year.

High clouds have started to filter in this evening and will continue to do so overnight as a system clips our far western counties.

Flurries and light snow will be possible overnight for locations near the Kansas/Colorado state line. Bigger impacts expected farther west into Colorado, but the wintry weather may lead to some slick spots on area roadways first thing Thursday morning.

Snowfall accumulation looks light and generally under an inch for areas west of a line from Goodland down to Garden City and Liberal.

It will be a chilly start to Thursday as we are back in the freezing in the 20s.

Temperatures will cool further Thursday before warming Friday. Highs Thursday will rest into the 40s with a few 30s to the northwest across the Sunflower State as sunshine returns by the afternoon.

There is a chance for sprinkles and light rain showers Friday for areas near and east of I-135. This system will move out rather quickly and come together east of our area into Missouri.

We will see a return to the 60s this Saturday with a chance for rain/snow Sunday.

Model guidance for that Sunday disturbance and into next week does not look as promising for moisture in the latest runs. Sunday’s focus will be for central and eastern communities, leaving western Kansas dry.

Next week, temperatures look pleasant in the 50s and 60s. Models sure have altered their view in the moisture department for us trading rain chances for more sunshine to start off the month of March.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman