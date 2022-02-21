One more warm spring-like day is on tap for the Sunflower State. Most of us will soar well-above average for this time of year. Expect widespread 60s and 70s, with the arctic air lurking just to the north.

With strong winds and dry air in place, we have high fire danger in place, especially for southwest Kansas.

A cold front will plow through the state through the Monday evening hours. This will change our winds out of the north between 10 and upwards of 25 mph and bring us some frigid changes. Wind chills overnight will drop to the single digits and some spots will plunge as low as 20 below zero.

Wind Chill Advisories are in place through Wednesday morning as this cold air is not going anywhere anytime soon.

We will see chilly temperatures lock in for most of the upcoming week. Do not put those coats away just yet! Some relief follows on Saturday as we slowly climb back to the lower 40s and then eventually 50s by Sunday.

We have a few storm systems that will roll through the region over the next few days. Most of them will skirt the KSN viewing area, with snow showers in far northwest Kansas late Tuesday. Accumulations with this will be minor.

Then another system late Wednesday into Thursday could bring more of us a wintry mix and some snow showers as well. There is a chance for some minor accumulations closer to the Wichita area. We will keep an eye on this one.

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 70 Wind: SW 10-20

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 18 Wind: SW/N 15-25

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain and snow. Hi: 29 Wind: N 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 6 Wind: N 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 26 Lo: 14 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow.

Thu: Hi: 24 Lo: 8 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of snow.

Fri: Hi: 32 Lo: 14 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 41 Lo: 24 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 54 Lo: 34 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 57 Lo: 30 Mostly sunny, breezy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears