The spring effect is in full force this week! Temperatures take a drastic warmer turn for the work week with highs hitting the 70s from Tuesday through Friday and possibly Saturday to the south before the cold front comes through resetting temps.

Wednesday into Thursday there will be a max in north central Kansas where highs easily top 80!

The fire threat is elevated Tuesday through Thursday with unseasonably warm temps and relative humidity values dropping into the teens and lower 20s in the afternoon. The saving grace will be the light winds which will work into firefighters’ favor.

A storm system approaches Friday. There is a piece of energy in the morning that may spark a shower to the north and east. Moisture may be limited as much of the state looks to be embraced by the dry-slot or part of the storm system were rain is not favored. As temps climb, so will the winds as this feature moves into the Central High Plains. Fire threat will be elevated, but relative humidity values will be higher, working in firefighters’ favor.

Friday night into Saturday there is a chance for a shower or a storm. Moisture looks meager with today’s model guidance. Only to be followed by another system on Sunday. This enables rain to the east and snow northwest as colder air takes up residency. Cooler yes, but not to the bitter levels we had last week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 34 Wind: W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 76 Wind: W 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 39 Wind: S/W 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 79 Lo: 41 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 76 Lo: 48 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 74 Lo: 51 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 70 Lo: 33 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 55 Lo: 28 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 54 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy, windy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman