Storm Track 3 Forecast: Soggy at times over the weekend, temperatures remain below average

After a frontal boundary moved through Kansas Thursday, the rain chances were on pause at least for a few hours across the state today. However, lingering moisture behind the front and the stalled out boundary nearby will help to fuel additional chances for showers and storms this evening.

Portions of far northwestern Kansas sit under a Marginal Risk that a storm or two could reach severe thresholds for damaging winds and large hail.

A wave of energy arriving from the west will help to spark this activity across eastern Colorado before it slips eastward into western Kansas this evening. Additional showers and storms will be possible across southcentral Kansas as well.

Temperatures will rest into the 60s and 70s overnight.

The humidity will hang in the air this weekend. While air temperatures are technically cooler than average into the upper 80s and lower 90s, it will feel like the mid and upper 90s when you factor in the humidity.

Lingering activity from the complex of storms overnight in northwest Kansas will leave rain and storm chances possible across central Kansas into Saturday morning.

Each wave of storms will need to be monitored for an isolated strong to severe storm as well as a localized flooding concern through the weekend. Gusty winds and hail would be our primary concern with any stronger storm.

Additional rounds of rain and storms will be possible late Saturday into Sunday as well as Sunday into Monday before this soggy pattern exits the region early next week.

Some locations could see an additional 1″ to 2″ of rainfall with locally higher amounts.

Through Tuesday, days that feature better chances for rain and storms will see limited daytime heating bringing high temperatures into the 80s. This is below where we should be for this time of year — the low to mid 90s. As our sky starts to dry out by the middle of next week, temperatures will start to rise back to normal levels through the end of the week.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman