The low-pressure system that we have been watching all week long has finally arrived. Showers have pushed through western Kansas this morning, while much of the state has seen drizzle.

Rainfall continues to march east through Christmas Eve. A cold front will swing through the state tomorrow, dropping temperatures drastically and giving way to snowfall for some on Christmas Eve and the entire state come Christmas Day.

Winter Weather Advisories are in place for northwest Kansas through 6 PM on Sunday as rain will transition to snow by Sunday morning. I would not be surprised if Winter Weather Advisories are extended into more counties by tomorrow.

The heaviest bands of rain tonight will stay south of I-70. Moisture will continue to push east through the overnight. Pockets of heavy showers will be possible, and we could even hear a rumble of thunder or two.

Temperatures will be split overnight. Western Kansas will see the cold front begin to push into the region, causing temperatures to fall into the 20s and 30s as northwesterly winds bring frigid air into the state. Central Kansas will continue to be influenced by southerly winds, and temperatures will sit well above the seasonal norm in the 40s and 50s.

Moisture and cold air will wrap around the back side of the low as it tracks north, meaning that northwest Kansas will see an influx of moisture and freezing temperatures tomorrow morning. Snowfall will push into this portion of the state. Central and eastern Kansas will deal with heavy rainfall in the morning, while southwest Kansas will stay dry for the start of the day.

Central and eastern Kansas will pick up anywhere from half an inch to over an inch through Monday. The highest rainfall totals will stay east of the turnpike.

Temperatures will again be divided. Highs in central Kansas will occur before the cold front cuts through the state. Some will see highs near the 60s in central Kansas before cold air rushes in and causes temperatures to drop through the evening.

This will lead to the transition to snowfall for much of the state late on Christmas Eve. Santa is used to these conditions and will have no difficulty traveling through Kansas, but those heading home from Christmas services and holiday plans on Sunday night will need to take it slow on roadways.

Snowfall continues into Christmas Day. This will not exactly count as a White Christmas, though most will see flakes fly. Snow will come down throughout the day, but thanks to the extremely warm temperatures we saw this weekend, ground temperatures will stay warm and cause snow to melt on impact.

Snow showers will move through the state for much of the day, but areas north of I-70 stand the best chance of seeing any accumulations. Elsewhere, we could see a light dusting on elevated and grassy surfaces, but again, the ground will be too warm for anything to stick. Travel conditions should not be too heavily impacted.

Snow will remain across northern Kansas through Tuesday. As the low-pressure system continues to pull off to the north, the last remaining wrap-around moisture will begin to move north with it.

Temperatures will be frigid for the last week of the year as northerly winds continue to bring in the cold. We will sit closer to the seasonal norm through the new year.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 90% of rain and thunderstorms. Lo: 53 Wind: S/SE 10-25

Tomorrow: Cloudy, breezy. 70% chance of rain. Hi: 59 Wind: SE/NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 31 Wind: NW 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 37 Lo: 28 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of snow.

Tue: Hi: 38 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow.

Wed: Hi: 41 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 43 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 39 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 39 Lo: 24 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll