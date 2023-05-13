Temperatures turned toasty this afternoon as highs across central and eastern Kansas climbed into the 80s. Western Kansas sat a few degrees cooler as northerly flow kept them in the 70s, with light rainfall causing some to stay in the 60s.

The passing cold front has put on the breaks this evening across the region. A few stronger storms have flared up ahead of the storms in Oklahoma, but we expect to see rainfall here closer to home, with a few rumbles possible overnight.

Lows dip into the 50s tonight, with a few holding on to the 60s by the start of Sunday. Skies will become overcast, with off-and-on showers expected through daybreak.

Temperatures start warm for our soggy Mother’s Day forecast. We are not expecting a washout, but skies will stay gray, and rain will be off and on throughout the day.

For those heading out to church or with an early brunch reservation, grab the umbrella as you head out tomorrow morning. Scattered showers will dance across regions along and south of I-70. Pockets of heavy rain will be possible, with a rumble of thunder here or there.

Showers and thunderstorms follow us into Sunday evening. We will see plenty of dry time mixed in with the rain, but the skies will stay blanketed by clouds. We are not expecting anything to become severe tomorrow.

Despite the clouds, temperatures will remain warm. Highs push into the 60s across western Kansas. Those in central Kansas will sit a touch warmer in the 70s by Sunday afternoon.

Rain chances linger through the workweek. Showers continue through Monday, but we start to dry on Tuesday and Wednesday before our next boundary arrives Wednesday night.

Showers will push across western Kansas late on Wednesday, with a few batches of heavy rain possible.

Better chances for moisture arrive on Thursday, with the possibility of a few storms returning to the forecast.

Temperatures stay steamy over the next several days. Highs dip slightly on Monday, back into the low 70s before climbing into the 80s by the second half of the week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 63 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Overcast. 60% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 79 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Overcast. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 60 Wind: NE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 71 Lo: 56 Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 76 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 81 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 82 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 77 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 77 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll