Storm Track 3 Forecast: Soggy Saturday for some, sunny skies eventually take over the region

The biggest weather story continues to be our rain chances as we head through Saturday. Those mainly south of I-70 have the best shot. A broken bands of rain will impact far western Kansas early this morning, with central and south central Kansas seeing some activity later in the morning into the midday hours. All this as an area of low pressure sits and spins over the region.

Coverage remains spotty for south central and southeast Kansas into the afternoon, but the area of low pressure should move east by the evening. A little extra energy by Saturday afternoon could bring a few rumbles within some of the activity.

Those of you heading to River Fest Saturday night should be rain free.

Highs on Saturday will be comfortable in the lower 70s. Dew points are moderate. Those in western Kansas could see some sunshine by the afternoon with clouds holding on in central and eastern Kansas.

Once this system moves out, we will be left with clearing skies and slightly warmer temperatures for Sunday. Expect highs back in the upper 70s and then lower 80s by Monday.

It is an overall comfortable and relatively dry forecast as we head through the first full week of October.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears