Two areas of low pressure bring rainfall to the Sunflower State today. Scattered showers have traveled through the region for much of the day.

Storms will be spotty across the region overnight. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible, but severe weather is not expected.

Lows overnight will range from the 40s in northwest Kansas to the low 60s in southwest Kansas. Cloud cover will help keep temperatures mild through daybreak.

Rainfall across central Kansas will greet those heading out early Monday morning. Scattered showers will prevail through the first half of the day but will track out of the region by the afternoon.

A blanket of clouds will keep highs cool. We sit below average in the 60s and 70s.

Skies will stay dry on Tuesday and Wednesday, allowing highs to climb into the 80s. Our next cold front will roll across the region on Thursday, and temperatures will dip back into the mid-70s for the weekend.

Rain returns with the arrival of the cold front. Showers will move through the Sunflower State. Thunder will be possible at times as widespread showers track across the region.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Overcast. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 61 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Overcast to mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 70 Wind: N 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 56 Wind: N 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 75 Lo: 53 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 80 Lo: 57 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 82 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 75 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 76 Lo: 51 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 79 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll