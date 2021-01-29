Storm Track 3 Forecast: Soggy start to the weekend, gusty winds linger through Sunday

Clouds continue to filter in which indicates our next weather system is quickly approaching.

Temperatures tonight will dip back down into the 20s and 30s in most locations.

Areas that dealt with the patchy fog Friday morning will notice the redevelopment of fog once again Friday night into Saturday morning. Dense Fog Advisories remain in place through midday, and with temperatures expected below freezing, slick spots will be possible on area roadways and elevated surfaces.

Mild temperatures are back the next several days. Before a cold front slips through the region Saturday, temperatures look to rebound back into the 40s and 50s by the afternoon hours. Areas under the snowpack the next couple of days will notice temperatures sitting cooler than snow-free zones.

Our next weather system comes together overnight tonight bringing back the chance for rain and even a few rumbles of thunder through southwestern and southcentral Kansas into Saturday morning.

Lingering showers remain possible across central and eastern Kansas throughout the day on Saturday.

As cooler air filters in on the backside of this system and collides with the moisture in place, a change over from rain to snow remains possible for northwestern and northcentral Kansas through about sunset.

Rainfall in spots could easily reach 0.5″-1″. Given the rain initially, any snowfall totals to the north should be minimal.

As this weather system enters and exits the region it will act to kick up gusty conditions and some across western Kansas could easily see winds gusting 40 to 50 mph Saturday afternoon.

Winds remain on the breezy side through Sunday before the pattern settles briefly to start the new work week as temperatures rebound to spring-like levels.

The break is brief as a midweek weather system slips in, brings back a chance for rain/snow, but also ushers in another blast of cold air through the second half of next week.