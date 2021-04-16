Storm Track 3 Forecast: Soggy today, more rain and snow in the forecast

It has been a soggy first half of your Friday. We will only reach the 30s and 40s this afternoon so any snow that is on the ground now is likely to stick around for the start of the weekend. Snow and rain that soaked our state is tracking east. More rain is expected, but snow is wrapping up. Showers will track east through the evening and dry air will work in behind the system. Overnight temperatures will drop to the 20s and 30s. Still a few sprinkles or pop up showers possible tomorrow, but more dry weather is expected. Those with snow on the ground will be much cooler in the 30s, but warmer the farther east you live in the 40s and 50s Saturday. High pressure works in from the north, which will result in more sunshine and temperatures on the warm up. Temperatures will only reach about average before another front forces temperatures to tumble again.

Location relative to the front will determine temperatures on Monday. Those behind the front to the north will be on the cooler side, and those ahead of it on the warmer side. Another round of snow and rain is likely from this system. We get a brief break from wet weather during the mid week, but another late week system will be one to watch. Temperatures will be warmer so stronger storms are possible. Look out for more details on this system as it approaches.