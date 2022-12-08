Pockets of freezing rain and patchy fog carry us into Thursday afternoon. Winter Weather Advisories are in place through this evening for portions of northwestern and northcentral Kansas.

Those along and north of I-70 will see cooler temperatures today, leading to freezing fog and freezing drizzle. These are the areas where slick spots on roadways will be especially prevalent today. Patchy drizzle and light rain will track across the state this afternoon, with a wide range of temperatures expected.

Dense Fog Advisories are in place for a large portion of central Kansas through 4 PM.

Drier air moves in during the late afternoon from west to east as a low-pressure system tracks across the region. Northerly flow will filter in as winds around low-pressure move in a counterclockwise direction. Skies will remain dry throughout Friday.

Our next best shot of rain will arrive overnight Friday into Saturday. This will be along and east of I-35 during the very early morning hours. The rest of the state will remain dry as moisture stays east.

The heaviest bands of rain will stay to our southeast, but areas along I-35 could see anywhere from 0.1″ to 0.3″ of rainfall on Saturday. Skies will quickly dry out by sunrise on Saturday.

Temperatures sit above average through the weekend. We hold on to the low 50s for the next few days, with temperatures spiking on Monday. We come crashing back into the low 40s by the middle of the week in the wake of our next storm system.

Scattered showers will arrive Monday evening as our next system moves into the region. Rain will become more widespread overnight ahead of the approaching cold front. Wrap-around moisture lingers into Tuesday. As colder air filters in behind the cold front, we could see some flurries arrive in northwestern Kansas on Tuesday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of rain. Hi: 52 Wind: SE/W 5-15

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lo: 30 Wind: W/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 51 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of rain. Lo: 36 Wind: N/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 53 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 52 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 57 Lo: 48 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 53 Lo: 25 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 41 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 40 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy, windy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll