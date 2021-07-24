Storm Track 3 Forecast: Some find rain this weekend, heat continues to build

Temperatures climbed once again this afternoon back into the 90s and 100s. Any evening plans will be met with the heat and humidity. Please make sure you are taking it easy in the heat this weekend, which includes taking plenty of breaks in the air conditioning or shade and staying hydrated.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for Dickinson, Lyon, Geary, Morris and Ottawa counties until 8PM this evening. It is also in effect for Butler, Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk, Greenwood, Sedgwick and Sumner counties in Kansas as well as Kay county in Oklahoma until 7PM Sunday. When you factor in the humidity, temperatures could feel as hot as 105° to 110°.

Any slight relief from this heat comes in the form of added cloud cover and rain chances as they build into the region this weekend.

A weak cold frontal boundary is moving into northern Kansas and will provide a focus for the development of spotty showers and thunderstorms.

We have seen these scattered showers and storms quickly develop during the heat of the day, and we may hold onto a few of these showers through this evening.

Temperatures will dip back down into the 60s and 70s across the state tonight.

We will quickly warm back into the 80s and 90s Sunday.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible throughout the afternoon and evening as the cold frontal boundary continues to its southward push.

This boundary will linger through Monday before washing out across the region.

It will continue to provide more chances for scattered showers and storms during the heat of the afternoon. As this boundary diffuses across southern Kansas Monday, high pressure quickly regains control helping to dry out our sky and send temperatures soaring back into the upper 90s and 100s next week. Any additional chances for rain look minimal at best into next weekend.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige