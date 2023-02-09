As moisture moves out to the east we will have to watch out for a little more that will move in from the west and the north. Travel impacts should be minimal despite some wintry weather being possible. Clouds will be on the increase across central Kansas and the WIchita area this afternoon as a weak system approaches from the west.

As low pressure to the east departs, strong and gusty winds are sweeping through the area. Gusts from 30 to 45 MPH will be most common. A small sliver of communities near and west of the Kansas/Colorado state line will experience gusts more than 50 MPH! Kansas temps will peak in the upper 30s northwest to upper 40s south central this afternoon. Western Kansas will see a mostly cloudy and windy afternoon with some light snow pushing in. The snow may be mixed with rain in southwest Kansas.

Winds will dissolve through tonight. Riding on these chilly winds will be some moisture as a second, weak low pressure system reaches Kansas. The axis of moisture shifts closer to Wichita where a few raindrops and/or snow showers are possible mainly after 9 PM. Communities north and west, especially north of I-70 in northwest Kansas may pick up an inch to up to two inches of snow.

Temperatures tonight will end up in the teens and 20s statewide perhaps leading to some slick spots for the Friday morning commute, especially across the north and west.

Following this afternoon’s seasonably cool temperatures, it should become colder Friday by a few more degrees as north breezes persist behind low pressure to our southeast which will be departing.

Southerly flow quickly takes over for the weekend. Highs will return to the 40s and 50s with some 60s southwest. Sunday will be the warmest of the 2 days this weekend.

Next Monday the door opens to an unsettled stretch. Rain will favor the Kansas/Oklahoma state line and spots to the south. On Tuesday this moisture lifts northeast through south central and southeastern Kansas in the form of rain.

Another system is poised to arrive next Wednesday. The track of this will be important for snowfall accumulations. A track too far north, and we miss out. More Arctic air will follow the latter system’s path.

2/9/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

This afternoon: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. Hi: 48 Wind: NW 10-25

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 24 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 44 Wind: NW/N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 19 Wind: N/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 55 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 58 Lo: 32 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 50 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 49 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 55 Lo: 28 Mostly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 44 Lo: 23 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston