

The storm system responsible for this afternoon’s wet weather is currently centered over the southeast corner of Oklahoma and will track northeastward. As it does so, it will produce light rain for much of central Kansas, mainly for areas around and East of I-135. Overall thinking this will be a chilly rain through this afternoon.

Temperatures will be held back across central and eastern Kansas in the lower to middle 40s thanks to the clouds and light rain. The rainfall could be a little heavier over the southeast part of Kansas but this will be mainly east of our viewing area. Western Kansas, farther away from the storm system should see some sun at times this afternoon allowing temperatures to reach the 50s.

With enough moisture leftover tonight and falling temps behind a passing cold front, a brief changeover to snow is possible. Any accumulations, if at all, will generally be a trace to at most an inch before the system exits.



We have another disturbance Thursday. This will bring flurries and snow showers to the region. Any accumulations will be light, if at all. Some rain will mix in during the day as temps rise above freezing but then another switch to snow will occur Thursday evening before drying out.

Temps fall further on Friday before rebounding this weekend. Some temps especially out west will flirt with the sixties once again. Wichita will inch that way before the next storm system early next week.

At this time, the lionshare of the moisture skirts our region which has been the norm with systems lately.

2/8/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

This afternoon: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of rain. Hi: 46 Wind: NE/N 8-18

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 29 Wind: N/W 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain and snow. Hi: 47 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 25 Wind: NW 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 44 Lo: 20 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 55 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 58 Lo: 32 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 54 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 49 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 47 Lo: 26 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston