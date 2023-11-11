A few spotty showers are moving quickly across Kansas this morning. Unfortunately, these are moving too quickly and the air at the surface is too dry for these to provide much meaningful moisture.

Any morning showers will move out by midday. Temperatures start out in the 40s and then warm to the upper 50s and low 60s by afternoon with cloud cover decreasing later in the day.

Skies will clear out overnight tonight as winds remain light, which sets us up for a chilly morning tomorrow.

With bright sunshine, light winds, and mild temperatures, Sunday will be just about as perfect of an outdoor day as you could ask for!

For much of the upcoming week, temperatures are expected to stay mild and skies will be mostly clear as we sit under a ridge of high pressure in the upper levels.

Temperatures this week are expected to be quite agreeable!

Later in the week, we may break from this pattern of quiet days as the jet stream becomes a player in our weather once again. A storm system passing to our north will push a dry cold front through by Friday, which cools things off for next weekend somewhat.

Moisture will still be tough to come by, but a follow-up system around next Sunday or Monday may give us at least some chances of moisture, although this is still over a week away and many details have yet to come into focus. For the time being, our prospects of seeing some rainfall are looking a little better in the second half of the month.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or sprinkle. Hi: 59 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 36 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Sunny. Hi: 67 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow night: Clear. Lo: 39 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 68 Lo: 39 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 68 Lo: 42 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 70 Lo: 44 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 68 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 60 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 62 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, windy.