High pressure is breaking down, and a few more clouds have moved in Friday ahead of our next disturbance.

Temperatures gradually warm to well-above normal levels this afternoon, but there will still be colder temps in parts of northwestern Kansas where snowpack continues to slowly erode into the weekend.

Temperatures will battle the increasing cloud cover this afternoon. It will still be a rather mild day before a fast hitter of a system tracks through the region tonight. We will see a light wintry mix develop in north central Kansas tonight. This could also prompt some drizzle/freezing drizzle as far south as the Wichita area. However, moisture will be limited.

This system gains more steam outside of our viewing area in northeast Kansas through southeast Nebraska, northern Missouri up into Iowa Saturday morning. Temperatures will take a small hit and cool a few degrees thanks to a northerly flow behind our departing system.

Another area of high pressure takes over by Sunday. This brings the warmth back again into early next week.

There is a subtle wind shift next Monday. No moisture is expected, and this will have little change to our temps as we stay above average.

The next system to watch is Wednesday night into next Thursday. This might have more moisture to work in from rain to snow. This will also start the transition into colder times through the remainder of January and the beginning of February. It will turn colder but not a taste of Siberia like last December.

1/6/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

This afternoon: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 54 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of drizzle. Lo: 30 Wind: E/NW 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 42 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 24 Wind: N/NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 50 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 55 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 53 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 54 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 47 Lo: 25 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 49 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston