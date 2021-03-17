Storm Track 3 Forecast: Some storms and snow into Wednesday

A complex of showers and storms is impacting Central and Eastern Kansas while tracking to the east. Winter weather will ramp up to the southwest in the form of snow and a wintry mix.

Winter weather alerts will be in effect through the afternoon and evening. The most snow, up to 3″ 6″, will fall closer to the Kansas/Oklahoma line and in the Panhandle. This is where Blizzard Warnings are in effect for the potential of blowing snow and reduced visibility.

The wind won’t just impact Southwest Kansas. A large swath of our counties south of I-70 are under High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories. Gusts will easily reach 40 to 50 mph and could briefly touch 50 to 60 mph at times.

Portions of Central Kansas are starting to dry out but as the center of this system tracks close by it’ll keep skies unsettled today. Showers will build back into this part of the area with ongoing wintry weather to the southwest. Clouds and moisture will keep highs cooler than normal in the 40s and 30s.

Rain/snow showers will be possible in portions of Central Kansas late in the day and by evening once it wraps up to the southwest. Lows will be cold enough in the 20s to 30s to support some wintry weather before the system moves out.

Thursday will start with a rain/snow shower to the east but most of us will be dry and sun will return. Highs will start to rebound too and will keep warming to the 60s into the weekend.

There’s still another system on the horizon that will start to move in by late Sunday. This next one looks to mainly be in the form of rain showers Sunday night through Tuesday.