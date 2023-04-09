Scattered showers have been tracking across the Sunflower State for most of our Easter Sunday. Rain has been hit or miss across western Kansas for the first half of the day, and showers are now pushing into the central portion of the state.

Rain will continue to track through southcentral and northcentral Kansas overnight. Pockets of heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible. Most of the region will stay dry, and those who see moisture will pick up less than half an inch of rainfall.

Western Kansas will dry out tonight with temperatures falling into the 30s and 40s with partly cloudy skies. Cloud cover will keep central Kansas warmer, with lows only dipping into the upper 40s and low 50s by daybreak tomorrow. Showers will linger through sunrise.

Temperatures will not be impacted by the brief shot of northerly flow that will arrive tomorrow. Highs will be above average, reaching into the 70s for the entire state. Showers will return to southcentral Kansas by the afternoon.

Spotty showers and thunderstorms will move through eastern Kansas tomorrow evening. Most rainfall will stay in southcentral Kansas, with a few showers possible to the north.

We all dry out by Tuesday, with winds picking back up out of the south. This will lead to increased temperatures and the return of heightened fire weather concerns. Fire Weather Watches have already been issued for western Kansas on Tuesday from 11 AM through 8 PM. Please, no burning!

Temperatures will be toasty through the middle of the week with sunny skies. High pressure will control the forecast and keep rain chances at bay until the arrival of our next cold front Friday night. This next boundary will shove temperatures back toward our seasonal average for the weekend.

This cold front will also bring rainfall back into the forecast for Friday night into Saturday morning. Showers are currently expected across the state, but we will have a better grasp on timing and totals in the upcoming week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 50 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 74 Wind: SW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 49 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 78 Lo: 53 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 81 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 80 Lo: 58 Mostly sunny, windy.

Fri: Hi: 81 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 73 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 66 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll