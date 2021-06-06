Storm Track 3 Forecast: Spotty rain chances linger, warmer days on the horizon

The moisture content in the atmosphere, or dewpoint, has risen through the 60s and it will keep climbing for most of the work week. We are setting up for some summery days complete with increasing heat and humidity.

Popcorn showers and an isolated storm have tried to develop over central and eastern Kansas this afternoon, although the greater concentration has been to the south in Oklahoma and out west in Colorado.

There are two areas to watch for storms which will show signs of life overnight. One being near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line.

This may track closer to the Wichita area by dawn on Monday. Storms from eastern Colorado will approach the Kansas/Colorado state line after midnight and weaken.

Expect temperatures to rest from the upper 50s through the 60s overnight.

Temperatures will be warm again on Monday with daytime highs in the 80s and a few 90s to the west.

In the heat of the afternoon Monday, pop-up showers and storms are possible near and east of I-135.

A complex of storms will track to the southeast out of western Nebraska Monday night.

This will arrive for our far northwestern counties and should be in a much weaker state but still capable of heavy rain and lightning.

Thunderstorm activity Tuesday will favor areas east of I-135 primarily during our peak heating hours before this slow-moving storm system is picked up and carried away to the northeast by the middle of the week.

Some of the hottest temperatures so far this season are not far behind. We will see an uptick in 90-degree temps by mid-week. Thursday, I would not be shocked to see isolated 100-degree plus temps to the southwest around Liberal and Elkhart.

A cold front comes through Friday which will reset our temperatures for the following weekend. It will also be capable of triggering showers and thunderstorms during its passage across the state, which may have a greater impact to the north/northeast of Wichita.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman