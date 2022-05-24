We are not finished with this slow-moving storm system just yet. Heaviest rainfall is expected from now into the early evening from central into eastern Kansas as a drier portion of the system punches into the Central High Plains.

Rivers, streams and creeks are swollen where many inches of rain have fallen in such a short time.

Flood Warnings will carry over until the water recedes. Please do not drive nor walk through any flooded areas. Flood Watches remain in effect through early Wednesday to the east and south.

The backside of the system will lift to the northeast Wednesday. Clouds will be slow to clear and areas farther east will continue to dodge showers before this wraps up Thursday.

Temps will be cooler than average until we break free for sunshine Thursday into Friday. How quickly clouds clear will be key as to how fast we rebound. There will be a big difference a few miles west into western Kansas as sunshine heats us up first in that part of our viewing area.

We are all back to average on Friday as sunshine dominates. Friday night a stray shower or storm will approach the Kansas/Colorado state line before this wave fades on its march east.

The weekend will be warm and humidity will be enhanced by Sunday. Winds will strengthen and hit their max by Memorial Day where gusts from 35-45 will be common. Sunday night into Memorial Day, a front sags to the south and flirts with our region into next week. Northern counties stand a better chance for stronger storms near this boundary by the holiday. Latest model guidance wants to keep the majority of the moisture locked in Nebraska on Memorial Day. As this front sinks to the south, it will renew strong to severe storm chances next Tuesday night through the end of the workweek. Temperatures will be warm as expected heading into early June.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 52 Wind: NE/N 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 60 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 49 Wind: N 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 72 Lo: 53 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 81 Lo: 62 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 86 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 89 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 89 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 88 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman