The trend for a few bubble up showers and storms will linger into the evening and early overnight as well. The best chance looks to be across southern Kansas early and northwest Kansas a little bit later. Severe weather is not expected this evening. Due to the dryness of the airmass in place, not all of the rain you see on radar will actually make it to the ground level.

We do turn our attention to the northwest again on Friday. This is where a few storms are possible again later in the afternoon and evening. Some of these could be on the stronger to severe side.

A Marginal Risk is painted in that direction. Hail and gusty winds are the primary concern. It is likely that just a cell or two becomes strong.

I know everyone is looking forward to the weekend, but our temperatures turn toward the dangerous level yet again. Heat Advisories will go into effect on Friday and Saturday afternoons.

Many of us will soar over the 100 degree mark. If you have outdoor plans, the early morning and late evening will be your best option. Bring out your light colored and loose fitting clothing if you have to be in the sun. We have signs of cooling down ever so slightly by midweek next week, but this likely only offers up mid to upper 90s. Northern Kansas will feel much more relief in the lower 90s.

Model guidance is hinting at some showers and storms along and north of I-70 both Saturday and Sunday night. Coverage looks pretty spotty still, not a widespread evening. Chances increase a bit farther south on Monday and Tuesday, also especially in the evenings and overnights. There is not going to be a large system that swings through so you can expect these slim and random chances that are pretty hard to pinpoint. So just be aware and cross your fingers that your area gets to see some activity. That is just how it is at this time of year!

7/21/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 74 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 99 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 76 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 103 Lo: 77 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 103 Lo: 77 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 100 Lo: 77 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Tue: Hi: 101 Lo: 78 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Wed: Hi: 98 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Thu: Hi: 95 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman