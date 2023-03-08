Overcast conditions stuck around today keeping our temperatures nearly steady.

Our next storm system starts to make its presence known tonight. By midnight, we will see an uptick in scattered showers from central back into western Kansas. Colder air meets up with this moisture along the Kansas/Nebraska state line allowing snow and some freezing rain to mix in.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for a good deal of northwest Kansas into southwest Nebraska through noon on Thursday.

Better snowfall accumulations stay up in Nebraska through Friday morning as this system tracks east. Scattered rain showers will taper early Thursday. Rainfall amounts are not incredibly high but a tenth to a quarter of an inch will be possible for our viewing area with more in northeast Kansas and significantly less to the west.

Once the rain departs, clouds will break from west to east. Winds behind this system look strong in the northwest Thursday with gusts above 40 MPH. The warmth tries hard to battle the chill across southern Kansas where more 50s will be felt for highs through the rest of the week.

Sunshine is back in full force Friday before another disturbance swings through Saturday. The morning will be dry but scattered rain showers will form in the afternoon through the early half of the overnight. Snow flirts with the state line up north.

The warmth begins to build out west into early next week. These unseasonably warm temps in the 60s and some 70s shift through the rest of the state by mid-week, only to be cut due to another cold front next Thursday. This brings another chance for rain and snow to the area.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of rain. Lo: 43 Wind: E 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of rain. Hi: 54 Wind: E/NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 29 Wind: NW 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 54 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 60 Lo: 38 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 56 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 52 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 56 Lo: 38 Party cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 66 Lo: 44 Party cloudy, windy.

Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman