An area of light to moderate rainfall is moving from western into central Kansas through midday. It is struggling to stay in tact, but we will keep spotty rain chances through the afternoon. Most of south central Kansas stays dry, including the Wichita area, but later we will ramp up those rain chances.

Watch as our radar becomes much more filled and activity becomes widespread by the evening and overnight hours.

A few embedded thunderstorms could become strong to severe, but most of the action stays below severe levels. If a storm becomes strong, gusty winds and hail are the main threat. We are mostly just expecting a soaking rain at times.

Monday overnight into Tuesday you can expect to use an umbrella or rain jacket. We will likely be dealing with a steady rain, heavy at times.

Those to the south and east will likely tap into more moisture than those to the north and west. We could even see a few areas through midday Wednesday pick up over 2 to 3 inches of rain.

For this reason, an Areal Flood Watch has been issued for southern Kansas through Tuesday. Watch for creeks, streams and rivers to become swollen. Remember there is always another option that driving into flooded roadways.

Highs on Monday will struggle as our cool pattern continues. Expect highs in the 50s and lower 60s.

We stay locked into the cooler stretch thanks to clouds, rain chances and just overall a chillier air mass. Expect summer-like temperatures by late week into the weekend. Memorial Day Weekend looks toasty!

5/23/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 62 Wind: SE 8-18

Tonight: Cloudy. 90% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 53 Wind: SE/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 80% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 63 Wind: NE/S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 50 Wind: W/NW 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 65 Lo: 50 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 78 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 85 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sat: Hi: 88 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 87 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 89 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears