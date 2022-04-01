A cool and quiet start to our Friday turns to a comfortable afternoon. Most of us will finally enjoy some 60s with a partly cloudy sky.

We do need to watch out for a few spotty showers later this afternoon, specifically here in south central and southwest Kansas. Showers become a bit more numerous later in the day as this rain moves from west to east.

The next two days look gorgeous. We will see highs stick around in the 60s as we push through Saturday. I think that Sunday looks even warmer as most of us will make a run at the 70s.

After Friday evening’s slight rain chance, we will enjoy a dry weekend until late Sunday. Then early next week we need to watch out for our next system that could bring some more rain to parts of Kansas. Right now, the ingredients do not look favorable for severe weather.

The overall trend remains up and down with regards to temperatures. Some 70s on Sunday could give way to a few 50 degree days later next week.

4/1/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain. Hi: 65 Wind: SE 10-25

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. 50% chance of rain. Lo: 38 Wind: S/NW 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 68 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 44 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 72 Lo: 45 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 65 Lo: 43 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 68 Lo: 45 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 67 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 58 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 64 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, windy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears