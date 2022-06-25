We will keep the chance for a shower or two out there through the morning. Most of us should be dry into midday and the early afternoon as the showers will be more miss rather than hit.

As a cold front moves in today, it will keep those to the northwest a bit on the cooler side, but we bake in the heat out ahead of the front in the Wichita metro. Expect a range of lower 80s to mid 90s by the afternoon.

The cold front eventually reaches southern Kansas this evening. As it does so, it will tap into more moisture and instability. This will allow for some stronger to severe cells to form, likely near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line initially before spreading to the northeast.

The SPC has a marginal risk for a cell or two to produce hail and damaging winds. That threat is mainly in southern and southeast Kansas.

Into the overnight, showers and storms become a bit ore widespread. With increased moisture, I expect some of the embedded thunderstorms to produce torrential rainfall at times.

A few lingering showers and storms are possible on Sunday, especially in the morning. Outdoor plans look a bit better by the afternoon but we will still keep a spotty shower chance on the table.

Aside from that, we will enjoy MUCH cooler temperatures in the 70s for both Sunday and Monday. Please enjoy! Intense heat is back by the end of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 95 Wind: S/N 10-20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 66 Wind: NE 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 76 Wind: NE/N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 60 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 79 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Tue: Hi: 85 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Sat: Hi: 91 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears